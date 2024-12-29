The Race to Escape Her Family's Fatal Gene Flaw

New York Times tells the story of a woman's fight to resist frontotemporal dementia
By Gina Carey,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 29, 2024 8:00 AM CST
The Race to Escape Her Family's Fatal Gene Flaw
MRI scan of the brain showed obstructive triventricular hydrocephalus with clinical of hydrocephalus, cognitive decline, incontinence.   (Getty / Lari Bat)

When Linde Jacobs' mother was in her 50s, her behavior changed dramatically. In a handful of years, Allison went from a stable matriarch to someone who shoplifted, drove recklessly, and began flouting boundaries and pinching strangers. While doctors blamed everything from menopause to psychiatric issues for the changes, Jacobs recognized her mother's symptoms because her grandmother also underwent a similar and sudden shift. After she was arrested during a traffic violation, Allison was finally diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia—incredibly, a cellmate rather than a doctor was key here. She also carried a rare genetic mutation linked to FTD, one that regulates tau protein in the brain. Writing for the New York Times, Virginia Hughes captures what this means for Jacobs, who learned that she and her two sisters carried the same hereditary mutation.

At 33, Jacobs grappled with hard truths. She knew what FTD meant for her brain in decades to come, but what hope was there was for her daughters, who had a 50% chance of inheriting the genetic flaw? Her husband saw opportunity in this ticking clock. "You have all this time," he said. "Do something about it." She contacted Dr. Claire Clelland, a neurologist at the University of California who was doing innovative work in FTD, using CRISPR technology to edit genes. Clelland became one of many doctors Jacobs would bring into her fold, some of whom changed their research to focus on the mutation, as Linde began speaking at conferences. Jacobs figures she has about 10 years before symptoms begin. Might she see a treatment before then? Nine of 10 experts interviewed for the piece think it's possible. Read the full story. (An emerging theory suggests loneliness is a symptom of dementia.)

