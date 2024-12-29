Hunting the Story of the Girl Buried in NYC Club's Basement

In the late 1960s, the New York City building was home to the Scene, a club frequented by the likes of Richard Pryor, Liza Minelli, Jimi Hendrix, and Jim Morrison. In the years that followed, 301 W. 46th St. housed an X-rated video store, a dive bar, and a restaurant, which in 2003 decided to install a walk-in freezer in the basement. As Sarah Weinman reports for Rolling Stone, that February construction workers set out to demolish an odd foot-high concrete slab that sat behind in the furnace. Hidden within was the body of a girl. She had been tied up with an extension cord and rolled in a rug. The clues on her person included a ring marked "P Mc G," a 1969 dime, a plastic toy soldier, and DNA from a hair—not hers—in the rug. Her own DNA had degraded to the point where it would take decades for testing to evolve enough to make use of it.