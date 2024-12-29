Hunting the Story of the Girl Buried in NYC Club's Basement

In the late 1960s, the New York City building was home to the Scene, a club frequented by the likes of Richard Pryor, Liza Minelli, Jimi Hendrix, and Jim Morrison. In the years that followed, 301 W. 46th St. housed an X-rated video store, a dive bar, and a restaurant, which in 2003 decided to install a walk-in freezer in the basement. As Sarah Weinman reports for Rolling Stone, that February construction workers set out to demolish an odd foot-high concrete slab that sat behind in the furnace. Hidden within was the body of a girl. She had been tied up with an extension cord and rolled in a rug. The clues on her person included a ring marked "P Mc G," a 1969 dime, a plastic toy soldier, and DNA from a hair—not hers—in the rug. Her own DNA had degraded to the point where it would take decades for testing to evolve enough to make use of it.
In March 2023, they had a DNA profile for the girl, and genetic genealogy led them to the name Patricia McGlone, and further testing established that was indeed the identity of the so-called Midtown Jane Doe. But as Weinman writes, the April 2024 revelation of the 16-year-old's identity left big questions unanswered, among them, how did she end up in that club basement, and why? Weinman shares the colorful history of the club—which closed around August 1969—and owner Steve Paul before piecing together what she can of Patricia's life story: a bigamist father who died when she was 10, truancy, a half-brother who changed names and tangled with the law, and Patricia's 1969 marriage to a much older man who used a fake name (Donald Grant) and birthdate on their marriage certificate, but who gave a real address: 301 W. 46th St. (Read the full story.)