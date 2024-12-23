Whooping Cough in US Hits a 10-Year High

The number of whooping cough cases in the US so far in 2024 is more than 32,000, the highest in a decade, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show. As many cases of pertussis, as it's also known, were reported in the 12 weeks before Dec. 14 as had been counted for the year until then, NBC News reports. Last year, some 5,100 cases had been recorded by this time. Surges have been reported in multiple places, prompting warnings and, in Oklahoma, the early shutdown of a school district for the holidays after a positive test, per Yahoo News .

Experts suggest a combination of factors is behind the increase, including lower vaccination rates, fading vaccine protection, and better testing. In addition, the numbers reported during the COVID pandemic were well below average and thus likely to rise somewhat. Still, experts said, this is a lot of cases of pertussis. "It's most severe in the youngest kids, so certainly those less than a year, and especially those less than 6 months of age," said Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of California, Davis, Children's Hospital. "I personally have seen a patient who's died from pertussis this year, and I've seen several that have been in the ICU."

The CDC recommends whooping cough vaccines, which also protect against diphtheria and tetanus, for everyone starting at 2 months old. A different formulation, the Tdap vaccine, is recommended for children 11 and 12 years old; adults should have it every 10 years. Blumberg called on parents to have their children vaccinated or boosted and otherwise take the threat seriously. The symptoms can be mistaken for those of the common cold. "They'll say, 'Pertussis is just a cough and kids get over it,'" he said, adding: "We need clear and consistent messaging about vaccines." (More on the symptoms here.)