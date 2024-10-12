Whooping Cough Is Back With a Vengeance

Last year, there were just under 4,000 cases of whooping cough in the US. So far in 2024, there are upward of 17,500—a spike of more than 340%, per Fortune. That's according to the latest CDC stats, released for the week ending Oct. 5, in what NPR calls the "worst US whooping cough outbreak in a decade." And experts say the reported numbers are likely on the low side, as cases with minor symptoms often go undiagnosed. More:

Contagious disease: Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a very contagious respiratory illness caused by the Bordetella pertussis bacteria that's typically accompanied by an uncontrollable hacking cough, "followed by a high-pitched intake of breath that sounds like 'whoop,'" as described by the Mayo Clinic. Initial symptoms mirror those of allergies or the common cold—congestion, runny nose, watery eyes—with more serious symptoms including severe fatigue and vomiting from all the coughing.