Scientists Assure Celiac Sufferers: 'Go Ahead and Kiss'

Have you ever been about to smooch someone and thought, "I wonder if this kiss will give me an allergic reaction?" It's a real fear for some people with celiac disease, or an intolerance to gluten. But according to new research, it's not a legitimate one, at least not for most celiac sufferers. Dr. Anne Lee of Columbia University's Celiac Disease Center set out to explore the dangers of a gluten-intolerant person kissing a partner who had just eaten gluten after numerous patients expressed a curiosity. She and other doctors could only offer their best judgment as "there was no one who had researched this," Lee tells NBC News . So she and colleagues had 10 patients with celiac disease kiss their gluten-tolerant partners.

The gluten-tolerant partners were asked to first eat 10 saltine crackers. In one scenario, they waited five minutes before kissing their partners. In another, they drank four ounces of water before going in for the kiss. In both scenarios, the kiss had to be open mouth with tongue, and last close to a minute. "We felt it needed to be like real life," Lee says. None of the celiac partners had any reaction. But saliva and urine samples revealed contamination in two individuals with the first scenario. One had a 154 parts per million of gluten in their saliva. For comparison, food labeled "gluten-free" must have less than 20 ppm.

With the second scenario, none of the celiac participants had more than 20 ppm in their saliva. That means that, overall, just 10% of the kisses resulted in a significant transfer of gluten, according to the findings presented Monday at Digestive Disease Week in San Diego. Researchers conclude a gluten-intolerant person is safe to kiss a partner who's consumed gluten, especially so if that partner has also consumed half a glass of water. Though people especially sensitive to gluten might have a reaction in either scenario, most people with celiac disease are unlikely to react, experts say, per the Guardian. "This is at least one thing we can say is not something you have to worry about," says Lee. "Go ahead and kiss." (More celiac disease stories.)