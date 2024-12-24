Speedy Santa Is on the Lam in Florida

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help on Christmas Eve in tracking down a man in a distinctive red suit with white trim. But if this sounds like one of those warm-hearted Santa police posts, it's not quite that. Instead, authorities are genuinely looking for a speeding motorcyclist in a Santa suit who eluded a trooper during a chase that hit speeds of 120mph in Beverly Hills, north of Tampa, reports ABC Action News .

"The sleigh must be in the shop, but last night Mr. Claus didn't pause for any cause," tweeted the FHP with video of the case. "Anyone that recognizes ol' St. Nick please feel free to call *FHP (*347) and let us know!" The trooper tried to pull over Santa because he was weaving in and out in a "reckless manner," says the FHP. One silver lining: Santa was wearing a helmet, notes the Miami Herald. (More Santa Claus stories.)