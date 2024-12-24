Player Involved in Fatal Hockey Incident Wants Lawyer Money

Hockey player Matt Petgrave has called the death of Adam Johnson "a tragic accident" in a public appeal for donations to his legal costs amid a police investigation , the AP reports. Johnson, who had briefly played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, died after his neck was cut by Petgrave's skate in a collision between the two opponents in a game in Sheffield, England, over a year ago. Petgrave has raised nearly $12,500 after recently launching a drive on a UK-based crowdfunding site.

"On October 28, 2023, I was involved in a tragic accident that resulted in the passing of fellow ice hockey player Adam Johnson," Petgrave, who was a defenseman for the Sheffield Steelers, says in a statement on CrowdJustice. "There is an ongoing police investigation and the legal process has been long and challenging," the 32-year-old Canadian's statement adds. "I am seeking help to cover some of my legal costs whilst I am subject to police bail, as well as additional costs if the matter proceeds to criminal court. Any remaining funds will be donated to initiatives that promote safety in hockey, via a CrowdJustice campaign in-line with their unused funds policy."

Johnson, who was a 29-year-old forward with the Nottingham Panthers, was skating with the puck into Sheffield's defensive zone. As he pivoted to move inside, Petgrave was skating toward him. Petgrave had another Panthers player in front of him and appears to have made contact. Then, Petgrave's left skate elevated as the defenseman began to fall and the blade hit Johnson in the neck. "Initially, I had the benefit of insurance cover, but through no fault of my own, this has been halted," Petgrave's statement says. "Additionally, the time and costs involved in the legal investigation and potential court proceedings are difficult for me to cover on a privately funded basis. This is especially challenging because my UK visa has expired, preventing me from working as a professional ice hockey player while I continue to need legal assistance."