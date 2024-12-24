Wild California Storm Kills One, Pulls Another Out to Sea

A major storm pounded California's central coast on Monday, bringing flooding and high surf that was blamed for fatally trapping a man beneath debris on a beach and later partially collapsing a pier, tossing three people into the Pacific Ocean , the AP reports. In Watsonville along the Monterey Bay, first responders were called to Sunset State Beach, a state park, around 11:30am Monday for a report of a man trapped under debris. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office believes a large wave pinned him there. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The storm's high surf also likely pulled another man into the Pacific Ocean around noon Monday at Marina State Beach, nearly 13 miles south of Watsonville, authorities said. Strong currents and high waves forced searchers to abandon their efforts roughly two hours later as conditions worsened. The man remained missing Monday evening. The storm was expected to bring hurricane-force winds and waves up to 60 feet as it gained strength from California to the Pacific Northwest. Some California cities ordered beachfront homes and hotels to evacuate early Monday afternoon as forecasters warned that storm swells would continue to increase throughout the day. Further up the West Coast, dangerous surf conditions and waves up to 30 feet were expected from the central Oregon coast up through southwestern Washington.