What a $1M Donation Gets at the Inauguration

"Everybody wants to be my friend," President-elect Trump has said of his 2024 transition to the White House. Judging by the fast-growing list of companies making major donations to his inauguration festivities, it's hard to argue the point. On Tuesday, Toyota became the latest with a pledge of $1 million toward the Jan. 20 events, reports Reuters. Coverage:

The Toyota pledge came one day after Ford and GM offered the same amount, reports UPI. The two American automakers also are donating vehicles, though Toyota is not. Auto worries: The auto industry is worried about how possible tariffs and a less favorable attitude toward electric vehicles will affect them in the coming years. GM chief Mary Barra and Ford CEO Jim Farley have both expressed optimism that Trump will listen to their concerns, per the Detroit Free Press.