At Trump's Press Conference, a Telling Line 'Everybody wants to be my friend,' he says of the 2024 transition to the White House Copied President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President-elect Trump gave a wide-ranging news conference on Monday at Mar-a-Lago, and one line in particular has caught the attention of outlets including Axios. At one point, Trump drew a comparison between this year's transition to the White House and the one in 2016: The comment: "The first term everybody was fighting me," Trump said. "In this term, everybody wants to be my friend. I don't know. My personality changed or something." See his remarks in this AP video. Haberman's view: Is the line an example of Trump boasting? Not really, writes Maggie Haberman in the New York Times. The "statement was hyperbolic, but not by much." She cites the long list of business leaders and former foes traveling to Mar-a-Lago and notes that Jeff Bezos described him as a changed man. Haberman, though, thinks it's the other way around. Trump "has bent the Republican Party to his will," she writes. It's Washington that has changed, "not the incoming president." Biden void: Trump's assessment is on target, according to the Politico Playbook. "The fulsome embrace of Trump in recent weeks is a scene that would've seemed unimaginable four years ago," the analysis notes. "But it's been clear for some time that the past isn't a prologue for Trump's second coming—a difference in approach across the political spectrum driven by his popular-vote win and battleground-state sweep." One factor helping him: President Biden has largely disappeared from the world stage. Other topics: USA Today also highlights the line in its coverage, but the story hits key points from the rest of the news conference. That includes Trump's view that the "government knows what is happening" in regard to the drones over New Jersey and that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is "going to be much less radical than you would think" as health secretary.