At Trump's Press Conference, a Telling Line

President-elect Trump gave a wide-ranging news conference on Monday at Mar-a-Lago, and one line in particular has caught the attention of outlets including Axios. At one point, Trump drew a comparison between this year's transition to the White House and the one in 2016:

The comment: "The first term everybody was fighting me," Trump said. "In this term, everybody wants to be my friend. I don't know. My personality changed or something." See his remarks in this AP video.

Haberman's view: Is the line an example of Trump boasting? Not really, writes Maggie Haberman in the New York Times. The "statement was hyperbolic, but not by much." She cites the long list of business leaders and former foes traveling to Mar-a-Lago and notes that Jeff Bezos described him as a changed man. Haberman, though, thinks it's the other way around. Trump "has bent the Republican Party to his will," she writes. It's Washington that has changed, "not the incoming president."