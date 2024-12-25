Walmart Ripped Off Its Own Drivers, Lawsuit Alleges

The federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has sued Walmart over the way it treats its "Spark Drivers." The lawsuit alleges that Walmart illegally opened bank accounts in the drivers' names by using their personal data—including Social Security numbers—without authorization, reports CNN. The company told the drivers that the only way they could get paid is if they had accounts with the payment platform company Branch Manager, per NPR. Branch Manager also is named in the suit. The problem, according to the feds, is that these accounts charged exorbitant "junk fees" and made it needlessly difficult for the drivers to access their money.