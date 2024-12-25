Dog Meat Restaurateur Dies of Rabies in Vietnam

The owner of a restaurant in Vietnam that specializes in the meat of dogs and cats appears to have been indirectly killed by one of the animals he slaughtered. The 33-year-old died of rabies in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, reports Tuoi Tre News . The man, who regularly handled butchered dogs and cats, began exhibiting symptoms three days before his death. His symptoms—muscle spasms, frothing at the mouth, confusion—grew progressively worse until he died at a hospital.

Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, and health authorities there urged people to take precautions by seeking medical treatment immediately after possible exposure. Five other people were bit by a stray dog exhibiting symptoms of rabies in the same province. All received quick vaccinations, and the dog was euthanized. Vietnam has been battling a relatively high number of rabies cases this year, as the Sun previously reported. (More rabies stories.)