Teen Actor Falls From Moving Vehicle, Dies

A 16-year-old actor who appeared in Baby Driver died Saturday after falling from a moving vehicle Thursday night in Alabama. Hudson Joseph Meek, who along with his brother, Tucker Meek, started acting a decade ago, was critically injured and taken to a hospital, but few more details were given on his injuries and death. The accident remains under investigation, AL.com reports. Meek and his brother made their acting debut in a 2014 Lifetime Christmas movie, The Santa Con, which also starred Melissa Joan Hart and Jaleel White, People reports.

Meek went on to play the younger version of Baby Driver's main character, played by Ansel Elgort, in 2017 and to appear in movies including The School Duel this year. He also appeared in series including Found, Genius, the MacGyver reboot, and more. "He absolutely loved spending time on set and having the chance to learn the names and stories of every member of the cast and crew," reads his obituary. Adds his talent agency in a statement, "Hudson was more than just a talent, he was a source of inspiration and touched so many lives with his enthusiasm, kindness, smile and innate ability to light up a room and never meet a stranger." (More obituary stories.)