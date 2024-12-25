After Bird Flu Case, Agency Warns About Cat Food Brand

The manufacturer of a brand of raw cat food has recalled the product after the death of a pet in Oregon from an H5N1 bird flu infection. Los Angeles County health officials also issued a recommendation that pet owners avoid Northwest Naturals Brand two-pound Feline Turkey Recipe Raw & Frozen Pet Food. The H5N1 virus was found in samples of the pet food, the Los Angeles Times reports. Four fatal cases of bird flu in Los Angeles County house cats that had consumed recalled raw milk also have been confirmed. The Oregon company announced a voluntary recall of one batch of the Northwest Naturals product on Tuesday.

The bags affected by the recall were marked with "best if used by" dates of 05/21/26 B10 and 06/23/2026 B1.The Oregon Department of Agriculture said no human infections were linked to the case, and members of the household are being monitored, per KGW. A state veterinarian said that, after tests, officials are confident the cause of the cat's death was bird flu. Customers may contact Northwest Naturals at info@nw-naturals.net or 866-637-1872.