Gaudreau Brother's First Baby Born, 4 Months After His Death

As for the 43-year-old suspect, he was charged with two counts of reckless vehicular homicide, the Columbus Dispatch reports. Authorities allege he had entered the left lane to pass a sedan, then tried to also pass an SUV. But the SUV had moved to the left to avoid the Gaudreau brothers, who were cycling on the shoulder. The SUV driver told investigators that the alleged drunk driver instead sped past them on the right rather than passing on the left, and hit the brothers in the process. The suspect was just indicted this month, ABC 6 reports. He also faces charges of aggravated manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence, and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.