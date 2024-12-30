Gaudreau Brother's First Baby Born, 4 Months After His Death

Four months after the tragic deaths of hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, Matthew Gaudreau's widow has given birth to her late husband's first and only child. "Tripp Matthew," Madeline Gaudreau posted on Instagram Sunday. "Mommy & Daddy's world." The brothers were killed by a drunk driver while on a bike ride, the night before they were to be groomsmen in their sister's wedding. Johnny, 31, played in the NHL for the Columbus Blue Jackets, while his brother, 29, had also played pro hockey before turning to coaching. Johnny and his wife have two young children, and his widow revealed at his funeral that she is pregnant with a third.
As for the 43-year-old suspect, he was charged with two counts of reckless vehicular homicide, the Columbus Dispatch reports. Authorities allege he had entered the left lane to pass a sedan, then tried to also pass an SUV. But the SUV had moved to the left to avoid the Gaudreau brothers, who were cycling on the shoulder. The SUV driver told investigators that the alleged drunk driver instead sped past them on the right rather than passing on the left, and hit the brothers in the process. The suspect was just indicted this month, ABC 6 reports. He also faces charges of aggravated manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence, and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. (More Columbus Blue Jackets stories.)