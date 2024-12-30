Musk Goes Further in His Support of Far-Right Party

Elon Musk on Saturday endorsed Germany's far-right AfD party for the second time in little more than a week, this time going further than his initial X post backing the party , which has links to neo-Nazis. In a guest opinion column for the Welt am Sonntag, a major German newspaper, Musk once again argued that the party is "the last spark of hope for this country," according to a translation cited by Politico , a sister publication. He argues Germany is on "the brink of economic and cultural collapse," and that "the traditional parties have failed."

"The AfD, even though it is described as far-right, represents a political realism that resonates with many Germans who feel their concerns are ignored by the establishment," Musk writes. "Portraying the AfD as far-right is clearly false, considering that Alice Weidel, the party's leader, has a same-sex partner from Sri Lanka! Does that sound like Hitler to you?" Following the publication of the column, the newspaper's opinion editor announced her resignation, the AP reports. Germany's elections are set for Feb. 23, and while a conservative alliance is expected to win, Weidel is unlikely to become chancellor due to other parties' refusal to work with AfD. The next chancellor is expected to be Friedrich Merz of the Christian Democratic Union.