The young widow of the NHL's Johnny Gaudreau posted an emotional tribute to her husband after he and his younger brother, Matthew, were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver in New Jersey:

"Thank you for the best years of my life," wrote Meredith Gaudreau. "Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours. I love you so so much. You were perfect. Some days it felt too good to be true. I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can't wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever."

The couple had two young children, daughter Noa and infant son Johnny, and Meredith also posted photos of her late husband with them.

Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and brother Matthew, 29, were struck while riding bicycles on a rural road one day before their sister's wedding in New Jersey, forcing the wedding to be called off, per the AP. Matthew's wife, Madeline, was pregnant with their first child, per the Washington Post. The younger Gaudreau played five seasons of pro hockey himself before switching to coaching.