US /
NHL

Sister of NHL's Gaudreau Mourns Her 2 Brothers

'I will never stop saying your names,' writes Katie Gaudreau
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 3, 2024 10:00 AM CDT
Sister of NHL's Gaudreau Mourns Her 2 Brothers
Johnny Gaudreau, in blue, at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Tuesday, May 21, 2024.   (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, file)

Katie Gaudreau should be a newlywed today. Instead, she's mourning her two older brothers—including NHL star Johnny Gaudreau—who were fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver the night before her wedding was to take place. Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, were supposed to be groomsmen on Friday, but the wedding had to be postponed when they were killed on their bicycles Thursday, notes Athlon Sports.

  • "To know these two was to love these two," wrote Katie Gaudreau on social media, per People. "There are absolutely no words I have to express the bond my family shared. The entire world knows there would never have been a John without Matty or Matty without John. The absolute best big brothers a little girl could have asked for."

  • "This will never be a goodbye post because I will never stop saying your names and honoring you both," she added. "I'll take the best care of mom, dad, Kristen, Mer, and Madeline, your babies."
  • Johnny and his widow, Meredith, had two young children. Matthew and his wife, Madeline, were expecting their first child.
(Meredith Gaudreau posted her own tribute earlier.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X