Sister of NHL's Gaudreau Mourns Her 2 Brothers

Katie Gaudreau should be a newlywed today. Instead, she's mourning her two older brothers—including NHL star Johnny Gaudreau—who were fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver the night before her wedding was to take place. Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, were supposed to be groomsmen on Friday, but the wedding had to be postponed when they were killed on their bicycles Thursday, notes Athlon Sports.

"To know these two was to love these two," wrote Katie Gaudreau on social media, per People. "There are absolutely no words I have to express the bond my family shared. The entire world knows there would never have been a John without Matty or Matty without John. The absolute best big brothers a little girl could have asked for."