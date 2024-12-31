Expert Blames Wall Near Runway in South Korea Disaster

As the doomed Jeju Air plane came down following a possible bird strike, things initially didn't look as bad as they could have. But then it overshot the runway and crashed into a concrete wall, immediately bursting into flames. The pilot "brought it down beautifully given the circumstances, they are going very fast but the plane is still intact as it slides along the ground," aviation safety expert David Learmount tells Sky News regarding the flight's final moments. He adds, to the Telegraph, "The landing was absolutely perfect, the pilot put it down wings level, doing a good job in bad circumstances. Even as it skids off the runway, the plane is still structurally sound and there is no fire. But then it hits the bank and all hell erupts." Had the concrete wall not been there, he believes all 181 people onboard may have survived. Instead, all but two died. More: