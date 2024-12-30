'Mayday, Mayday:' The Final Minutes of Doomed Flight

As investigators in South Korea try to piece together what led to the nation's worst aviation disaster in decades, the final minutes of Jeju Air flight 7C 2216 are coming into focus. What we know about the crash that killed 179 people on Sunday:

8:57am: The control tower at Muan International Airport radioed a warning to the incoming jet: "Caution: bird activity." As Reuters notes, the airport and runway are near well-known bird roosting and feeding areas. In fact, Muan has the highest rate of bird strikes among Korea's 14 regional airports, the Korea Times reports.

The control tower at Muan International Airport radioed a warning to the incoming jet: "Caution: bird activity." As Reuters notes, the airport and runway are near well-known bird roosting and feeding areas. In fact, Muan has the highest rate of bird strikes among Korea's 14 regional airports, the Korea Times reports. 8:59am: A pilot radioed the tower: "Mayday, mayday, mayday, bird strike, bird strike, going around," per the Wall Street Journal. The jet made a low pass over the airport—this maneuver is typically done to let air-traffic controllers assess the landing gear's position—then did a 180 to approach from the opposite direction.