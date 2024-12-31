Organized Crime Groups Are Targeting Pro Athletes' Homes

Following a string of high-profile burglaries at the homes of professional athletes, the FBI has issued a warning stating that these homes are indeed being targeted by organized theft groups. The homes of NFL players including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce , and Joe Burrow have been burglarized, as have the homes of NBA players including Luka Doncic, Mike Conley Jr., and Bobby Portis. The FBI notice, however, does not refer specifically to any of those incidents, ABC News reports. It does say, though, that between September and November of this year, "organized theft groups allegedly burglarized the homes of at least nine professional athletes."

The groups operate out of South America, and the FBI says they conduct surveillance in advance using both physical and technical means. In many cases, the FBI says, they even know in advance where valuables will be kept, and they use public information including social media posts to determine the patterns of a targeted victim. "Organized theft groups bypass alarm systems, use Wi-Fi jammers to block Wi-Fi connections and disable devices, cover security cameras, and obfuscate their identities," the FBI says. As for the most recent theft, the AP reports no one was at Doncic's home when it was burglarized Friday night. His team, the Dallas Mavericks, was in Phoenix for a game against the Suns, TMZ reports. The thief made off with $30,000 worth of jewelry. (More FBI stories.)