Stocks Drop at the End of a Winning Year

About 60% of the stocks in the S&P 500 fell. Technology stocks were the biggest weights on the market. Semiconductor giant Nvidia, whose enormous valuation gives it an outsize influence on indexes, fell 2.3%. Apple was down 0.7%, and Advanced Micro Devices gave up 1.4%. Gains in energy stocks helped temper some of the declines. Exxon Mobil rose 1.7% and Chevron gained 1.2%. VeriSign was up 0.9% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed it had increased its stake in the internet domain registry services company.

US markets' stellar run this year has been driven by a growing economy, solid consumer spending, and a strong jobs market. Skyrocketing prices for companies in the artificial-intelligence business, such as Nvidia and Super Micro Computer, helped lift the market to new heights. Solid corporate earnings growth also helped. Another boost for the market: The economy avoided a recession that many on Wall Street worried was inevitable after the Federal Reserve hiked its main interest rate to a two-decade high in hopes of slowing the economy to beat high inflation. This year's market rally went beyond stocks. Bitcoin, which was below $17,000 just two years ago, climbed above $100,000 for the first time. And gold also shattered records on its way to a more than 26% gain for the year.