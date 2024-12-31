'Pure Chaos' After Lego Collapse at NYE Event

Ten people were injured by falling Lego at a New Year's Eve event in Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon. Peabody Fire Department Chief John Dowling tells NBC News that six children and four adults suffered cuts and scrapes when a Lego display fell onto a crowd, "but everyone is OK." Eight people were taken to area hospitals and two others refused transport. The collapse happened during an indoor balloon drop at the family event at an arcade and restaurant called In The Game. The fire department says somebody pulled too hard on the netting holding the balloons, causing an 8-foot-tall Lego display to fall around 12 feet onto visitors.

Lawren Turco, who was there with her family, tells WBZ-TV that people were asked to leave after the balloon drop but it wasn't immediately clear what had happened. "Large Lego pieces were everywhere, kids were crying, there were tons of people all in the office some with ice packs over their heads and people allowing their children to steal the Lego pieces like souvenirs," she says. "It was pure chaos. I had no idea of the true events until after the incident." The venue, around 2 miles west of Salem, was briefly closed but reopened later Tuesday. (More New Year's Eve stories.)