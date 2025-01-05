Uncle of Brothers Attacked by Mountain Lion Speaks Out

The uncle of the northern California brothers who ferociously fought a mountain lion in an attack that ended with one brother's death has come forward in a New York Times piece wondering what could have stopped the tragedy. Malcolm Brooks writes of Taylen and Wyatt Brooks' lifetime of outdoor experience in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains in El Dorado County, and recounts the horror experienced by Wyatt, then 18, who was attacked first in March of last year—and then watched as the cougar turned to maul his brother, 21. Unable to pull the cat off Taylen, Wyatt ran for help, but his brother was dead by the time deputies arrived. Their uncle also recounts the history of mountain lions in California, where they were hunted for many years, until the late 1960s when concerns arose that their population was nearing extinction.