A Debate Unfolds About the Cybertruck Explosion

Why didn't the Tesla Cybertruck explosion cause more damage? It's one of the questions investigators in Las Vegas are trying to answer given that the man blamed was a highly skilled special ops soldier. The debate unfolding has split into two camps: Either Green Beret Matthew Livelsberger chose to keep the damage limited with his homemade bomb, or the Cybertruck itself foiled him. Coverage:
- Musk boasts: Elon Musk has been quick to credit his steel-coated truck. "The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack," he tweeted. "Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards." He noted that the nearby hotel owned by Donald Trump was not damaged.
- Tesla fans: This narrative is being pushed by Musk supporters, reports the Wall Street Journal, which singles out this tweet: "Imagine trying to intimidate Trump and @elonmusk with a carbomb but you end up just killing yourself and running a @cybertruck ad campaign," wrote conservative activist Chloe Cole. Musk himself replied, "I'm pretty sure we could get it running again too."