One of two brothers who were searching for shed deer antlers in Northern California on Saturday became the first person to be killed by a mountain lion in the state since 2004—and authorities described how fiercely the pair fought back during the attack. The Guardian reports Taylen and Wyatt Brooks, 21 and 18, respectively, were as "close as any two brothers could be," per a family statement. "A brother is a friend given by nature. These two brothers were driven by nature," the family continued, noting the pair spent extensive time outdoors hunting and fishing. "We are all devastated by the tragic loss of Taylen yet thankful Wyatt is still with us and are well aware the outcome could have been even worse."

Per the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office and the family's account, when the unarmed brothers saw the mountain lion approach them, they took the recommended steps: They put their hands in the air so as to look bigger, yelled, and threw a backpack at the animal. Rather than back off, the mountain lion charged at Wyatt and bit his face, tackling him to the ground.

Taylen beat the cougar's body while yelling, and Wyatt was able to get on top of the animal, which then clawed at his torso and escaped. It then charged at Taylen and bit his throat. Wyatt, who had suffered "severe lacerations to his face," beat the cougar in an attempt to free his brother. The animal wouldn't release Taylen, so Wyatt ran to their parked car in order to get cell service and called 911.

He then drove back to try to ward off the cougar using the vehicle, but he couldn't locate it or Taylen. Deputies subsequently found the cougar crouching over Taylen and were able to retrieve his body. The mountain lion was later tracked down and euthanized, with officials planning to examine the animal's remains for any clues into the attack. Wyatt underwent reconstructive surgery due to the major lacerations he sustained on his face and neck and is recovering at home. (Anyone who wishes to donate to the family can do so here.)