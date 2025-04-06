Popular Gambling Influencer's Trick: He's Bad at Gambling

Among those who hold the unique job title of "gambling influencer," Matt Morrow is one of the more popular. The man better known as "Vegas Matt" has, for example, more than 1 million subscribers to his YouTube channel . But as Luke Winkie explains at Slate , Morrow doesn't just have a unique job, he has carved out a unique niche within that profession: He's a lousy gambler. "Vegas Matt's legion of fans follow him for exactly one reason, and that's to watch him lose—and, on seldom occasions, win—unconscionable amounts of money," writes Winkie, who sets out to explore the phenomenon. The piece goes back to the start of Morrow's fame in 2021, when at age 58 and working in real estate, he won $12,000 at a video poker table and filmed the happy moment on his phone.

His son posted it on TikTok, where it drew 40,000 views. But the "aha" moment came when Morrow tried to duplicate the feat the following day: He lost, but that video drew 112,000 views. Flash forward to today: "Somehow, he has managed to turn losing money into an enviable living—and is one of the only people on Earth to do so," writes Winkie. The main revenue stream is from YouTube ads, but Morrow also has sponsorships, as well as "Vegas Matt" merchandise. Winkie suggests that one key to Morrow's success is that he is "utterly relatable" as an everyday guy who sits down at a blackjack table, or the slots, or whatever, and ends up losing. "For amateur gamblers like me, these videos are the closest we can get to the intoxicating precarity of a big bet without risking a dent to the checking account." (Read the full story. Or check out other longform recaps.)