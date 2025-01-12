Remote Worker? Escape to These 10 Cities This Winter

Quartz reveals the top global cities that rank best for warm remote work
By Gina Carey,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 12, 2025 1:15 PM CST
If you're working remotely this winter, here's some intel to tickle your wanderlust. Quartz reveals the top global cities for snowbirds to migrate to for remote work, ranked by their affordability, working conditions, and quality of life. According to a study done by performance marketing company Eskimoz, Bangkok's gorgeous weather, fast internet speeds, and affordability put it at the top of the list. Others that made the cut:

  1. Bangkok, Thailand
  2. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  3. Taipei, Taiwan
  4. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  5. Mumbai, India
  6. Buenos Aires, Argentina
  7. Manila, Philippines
  8. Hanoi, Vietnam
  9. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  10. São Paulo, Brazil
Read more on Quartz. (These US cities rank best for startups.)

