Young Christian Influencers Are Spreading the Word Online

And America's youth is tuning in to these millennial, Gen Z evangelists
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 28, 2025 4:10 PM CST
A YouTube award sits behind Christian podcaster Megan Ashley at her home on Nov. 15, 2025, in Acworth, Georgia.   (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Millennial and Generation Z Christian influencers are increasingly filling a void in American religion, growing audiences across digital platforms by steering young people to biblical answers to tough questions that aren't always answered in Sunday sermons. "I can be that in-between, Monday-to-Saturday help to give you practical things to make you feel like you're not walking this walk alone," says Megan Ashley of the In Totality podcast. From myriad backgrounds, these influencers talk candidly to their listeners about everything from anxieties and doubts to dating and culture, delving into the Bible's complexities, per the AP. Those of faith say Christian influencers are galvanizing young people looking for meaning in a culture that lacks it at a time when years of declining church attendance has slowed.

  • The influencers: With and without formal theological training, the half-dozen popular influencers who described their work for this story call themselves churchgoers who don't want their messages boxed in by denominational labels. Some grew up in church; others didn't, but they commonly describe experiencing a spiritual transformation that came out of hardship or a sense of emptiness they pin on secular lifestyles.
  • The numbers: These influencers encourage church attendance and describe reaching a variety of people, including those who've been particularly disconnected from religion, which polls show is a growing number of young Americans. Only 41% of people ages 18 to 35 surveyed in 2023-24 said they believe in God with certainty, down from 65% in 2007, per the Pew Research Center. "People are spiritually hungry, emotionally hungry," says Angela Halili, 29, co-host of the Girls Gone Bible podcast.

  • Connecting with others: These algorithm-savvy podcasters fit comfortably in a long tradition of Christian celebrities. Working independently, they can harness audiences more easily than established congregations and media organizations can, per Baylor University lecturer Zachary Sheldon, who cites televangelist Billy Graham as an example. Sheldon points, however, to "potential dangers in granting them too much authority on the basis of their celebrity and their acumen with social media."
  • Challenges: Even as they espouse biblical principles as guidance toward true joy, influencers say that being Christian can be hard. God "does make everything better, but that doesn't always come in the way that we think it's gonna come," says Ashley. A hyperfocus on online drama and Christianity's more esoteric beliefs can miss the basics, such as love and Christ's sacrifice, says Jackie Hill Perry, co-host of the With the Perrys podcast. She worries that "simply talking about gentleness or respect or kindness or patience is gonna be boring."
More here.

