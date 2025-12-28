Young Christian Influencers Are Spreading the Word Online

Millennial and Generation Z Christian influencers are increasingly filling a void in American religion, growing audiences across digital platforms by steering young people to biblical answers to tough questions that aren't always answered in Sunday sermons. "I can be that in-between, Monday-to-Saturday help to give you practical things to make you feel like you're not walking this walk alone," says Megan Ashley of the In Totality podcast. From myriad backgrounds, these influencers talk candidly to their listeners about everything from anxieties and doubts to dating and culture, delving into the Bible's complexities, per the AP. Those of faith say Christian influencers are galvanizing young people looking for meaning in a culture that lacks it at a time when years of declining church attendance has slowed.