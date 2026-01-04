Disney Grapples With Epcot's 'Drink Around the World' Trend

At one Florida Disney park, the thrill ride isn't on a track—it's in a glass. At Epcot, the unofficial "Drinking Around the World" challenge—knocking back a beverage in each of the 11 World Showcase countries—has morphed from low-key fan tradition into a social-media sport, complete with TikToks, YouTube clips, and, at times, very drunk adults weaving through strollers. Some participants, like young content creators Rusty Featherstone and Willy Donnellon, openly lean into the excess, documenting runs that leave them barely upright but determined to appear composed around families. "You have to stay locked in, so as to not scare the children," Featherstone tells the Wall Street Journal .

Disney never created the challenge and stresses that the park is about sampling cultures, not just alcohol. There's no formal rule that every stop must be boozy or completed in a single afternoon, notes AJ Wolfe of the Disney Food Blog, who argues that if your goal is simply to get drunk at Disney World, "then you have a problem."

Staff are trained to intervene when that problem becomes visible. Epcot bartender Jose Lopez, who's been on the job for 35 years, says he's seen guests pass out at tables, topple off benches, and occasionally end up in the ER; he's quick to cut people off and push water when they show signs of overdoing it. Those who cross the line can be escorted out, as one TikTokker's friend learned after jumping into a fountain during a patriotic performance.

Others insist the challenge can be done without turning Epcot into Bourbon Street. Members of the Disney Day Drinkers Club, founded by Skip Sher, say they're in it for community and higher-end cocktails, not chaos. Sher calls viral stories of bad behavior "embarrassing" and out of step with what the park is meant to be. Even the more party-minded veterans frame it as a "marathon, not a sprint," advising breaks, food, water, and pacing—plus a controversial strategy tweak: Start in more-subdued Canada, end with Mexico's high-energy tequila scene. If you think you can handle a responsible Epcot drinking tour, here are some recommended beverages, as well as a "beginner's guide" from USA Today.