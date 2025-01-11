Diet Writer's Advice Failed to Help Herself

For 30 years, Rebecca Johns tried every diet under the sun and still failed to stop gaining weight. Her story might be familiar to many, but it comes with a twist: Johns was writing about diet tips and fads all the while for various magazines. As she recounts in the Atlantic , her first such byline came in 1995 when she weighed just under 200 pounds and hoped to stay under that threshold. By 2017, she weighed just under 300 pounds. "No one has ever known so much about healthy eating and been less successful at following her own advice," she writes. In September 2023, as her doctor warned her about diabetes and checked her toes for gangrene, she decided to try Mounjaro, one of the popular new GLP-1 drugs being used to lose weight.

Since then, "I've lost almost 80 pounds with very little effort," writes Johns, who has no qualms about going public with her decision. "Given my long history as a diet-tips pusher, dispensing all that pithy advice, I figure the least I can do now is be honest about the one thing that's actually worked." Johns explains how the drug has changed her relationship with food, including the "when and why" of her eating. She no longer thinks about food constantly and feels full at meals. The question is what will happen when she goes off the drug, likely in March when her insurance stops covering a portion of it. "The only thing I know for certain is that gaining the weight back is not an option," she writes, which could mean a return to "white-knuckling" her way through the cravings as in previous years. "And that scares me." (Read the full story.)