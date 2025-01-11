Church Allows Gay Seminarians in Italy if They Remain Celibate

New guidelines for the Catholic Church in Italy have been approved by the Vatican that oppose the rejection of a seminary candidate because he is gay, provided the applicant stays celibate. The policy doesn't change the church's stance on homosexuality but says it's just one aspect that should be taken into consideration for admission, the New York Times reports. "This is the first time I've seen in a Vatican-approved document the suggestion that discernment about whether a gay man may enter the seminary cannot be determined simply by his sexual orientation," said the Rev. James Martin, an advocate for the church becoming more welcoming to gay people.

The change went into effect Thursday for a three-year trial period, after approval by the Italian Bishop's Conference and the Vatican's clergy office. The policy specifies that gay priests must never have sex, per Euronews, which also is the church's stance for heterosexual priests. Parts of the policy addressing the importance of celibacy do not vary based on sexual orientation. When referring to an applicant's "homosexual tendencies," the report says, it's "appropriate not to reduce discernment only to this aspect, but, as for every candidate, to grasp its meaning in the global framework of the young person's personality."

The head of a US group that advocates for gay Catholics, called the change "a step forward," per the Times, and Pope Francis has expressed opposition to gay men being admitted to seminaries over concern they might lead a double life, per the Guardian. A spokesman issued an apology in May after the pope used a gay slur in a private meeting. Francis' public statements have been supportive. Asked about gay priests early in his tenure, he answered, "Who am I to judge?" (More gay priests stories.)