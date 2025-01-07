Trump Moves to Block Release of Jack Smith Report

The two criminal cases led by Jack Smith against Donald Trump—the classified documents and federal election conspiracy cases—may have been dismissed, but the special counsel had been set to release a two-volume report on the evidence he'd accumulated. Now, after having a chance to sift through the hefty report in Smith's office, the president-elect's legal team has penned a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting that the report not be released, per Politico.

The lawyers argue that allowing the public to see Smith's findings would illegally interfere with Trump assuming the presidency and be nothing more than a political attack.