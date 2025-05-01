Kamala Harris: Yes, Things Will Probably Get Worse First

Former Vice President Kamala Harris used a high-profile speech Wednesday to sharply criticize President Trump amid speculation about whether she will mount another presidential campaign or opt to run for California governor. In her most extensive public remarks since leaving office in January following her defeat to Trump, Harris said she's inspired by Americans fighting Trump's agenda despite threats to their freedom or livelihood, the AP reports. "Instead of an administration working to advance America's highest ideals, we are witnessing the wholesale abandonment of those ideals," Harris said a day after Trump reached 100 days in office.

Before Wednesday, Harris had barely mentioned Trump by name since she conceded defeat to him in November. In a 15-minute speech at the 20th anniversary gala for Emerge America, an organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, she spoke to the anxiety and confusion that have gripped many of her supporters since Trump took office but discouraged despair. She also cautioned Americans against viewing Trump's administration as merely chaotic, casting it instead as a "high-velocity event," the culmination of extensive work on the right to remake government. She warned that things will probably get worse before they get better.

"A vessel is being used for the swift implementation of an agenda that has been decades in the making," Harris said. "An agenda to slash public education. An agenda to shrink government and then privatize its services. All while giving tax breaks to the wealthiest among us." She praised Democrats who have been especially prolific in criticizing Trump, but she did not take a stand in one of her party's central divides, neither calling for mass mobilization like Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker nor questioning Democratic positioning on key issues like California Gov. Gavin Newsom. For his part, Trump also went after Harris in a campaign-style rally Tuesday marking his 100th day in office.