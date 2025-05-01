Trump Cabinet Meeting Was a Lovefest

In a two-hour game of one-upmanship at the White House on Wednesday, top Cabinet officials took turns drenching President Trump with praise that went beyond even the usual levels of adulation. Near the end of the marathon meeting, Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that the US has brought home 47 wrongfully detained Americans so far in Trump's second term. "Forty-seven for the 47th president in the first 100 days," Rubio said. "And that's all credit to you, Mr. President."

Earlier in the session, Vice President JD Vance mused that "most" of the presidents whose portraits adorn the Oval Office—who include Ronald Reagan, James Madison, George Washington, and Abraham Lincoln — were mere "placeholders" who weren't "men of action," the AP reports.