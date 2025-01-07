McDonald's Rolls Out 'McValue' Menu

McDonald's new McValue menu launches Tuesday, and execs are hoping the lower-priced options will coax customers back to the counter and drive-thru. Per Eat This, Not That! , the wallet-conscious offerings will include the popular $5 Meal Deal , as well as $1 add-ons, such as a six-piece Chicken McNuggets, a McChicken, or a small fries. The fast-food giant will also weave in regional items and specials available only through the app.

This is McDonald's biggest push into "value" territory since 2018, and an attempt to jump-start growth after a few "dismal quarters," per CNN. The average price of McDonald's victuals has jumped about 40% over the past five years, as consumers continue to struggle with rising prices on most things overall. The chain was also hit with a E. coli outbreak last year that temporarily drove customers away.

Yahoo Finance notes this is Mickey D's fourth launch over the years of a national value menu. "Restaurant traffic remains challenged, and this really represents a line of thinking that value will continue to be important to the consumer for the foreseeable future," food researcher David Henkes tells CNN. "Creating a more structured, long-term value platform tells me that McDonald's really sees opportunity in doubling down in its focus on budget-oriented consumers." (More McDonald's stories.)