McDonald's lifted the lid Thursday on its promised $5 Meal Deal. The limited-time offering is another fast-food attempt at bringing back customers unhappy with price increases, USA Today reports. The backlash had prompted Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald's USA, to criticize "viral social posts and poorly sourced reports that McDonald's has raised prices significantly beyond inflationary rates." Still, Erlinger said Thursday in a news release per CNN, "We heard our fans loud and clear—they're looking for even more great value from us, and this summer that's exactly what they'll get."