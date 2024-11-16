McDonald's to Spend $100M to Bring Customers Back

McDonald's is investing $100 million to bring customers back to its stores after an outbreak of E. coli food poisoning tied to onions on the fast-food giant's Quarter Pounder hamburgers. The investments include $65 million that will go directly to the hardest-hit franchises, the company said. The other $35 million will go toward marketing, per CNN . The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that slivered onions on the Quarter Pounders were the likely source of the E. coli. Taylor Farms in California recalled onions potentially linked to the outbreak, the AP reports.

"As we enter the 'Recovery' phase, we will continue to uphold our commitment to do the right thing," said the memo from McDonald's executives, per CNBC. Colorado reported at least 30 cases; Montana, 19; Nebraska, 13; and New Mexico, 10. The illnesses were reported between Sept. 12 and Oct. 21. At least 104 people became sick, and 34 were hospitalized, according to federal health officials. The Food and Drug Administration has said that "there does not appear to be a continued food safety concern related to this outbreak at McDonald's restaurants." But sales have been hurt.

The company said the impact on daily sales and store traffic was immediate after the CDC announcement. Quarter Pounders were removed from menus in several states in the early days of the outbreak. McDonald's identified an alternate supplier for the 900 restaurants that temporarily stopped serving the burgers with onions. Over the past week, McDonald's resumed selling Quarter Pounders with slivered onions nationwide. (More McDonald's stories.)