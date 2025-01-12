25 Years After Y2K Hype, a Big Unanswered Question

Before the new millennium began, there was a panicky undercurrent to the promise that we were going to "party like it's 1999." Whispers of a massive computing flaw that would kick in once the clock struck midnight and flipped the calendar to the year 2000 grew louder, and while most people didn't have the tech-savvy to quite explain why, the Y2K hype instilled fears of societal collapse. Rumors of blackouts and chaos spun out of control—from airplanes falling out of the sky to bank accounts wiping clean—but as midnight rolled into January 1st, life went on magically without a hitch. So what happened to prevent these catastrophic failures? Twenty-five years after the Y2K scare, Tom Faber of the Guardian looks back on what was really happening.

It "might be hard to recall just how big a deal the bug—now more commonly called Y2K—felt then," writes Faber, but it was big enough that the world spent an estimated $366 billion to prevent trouble. To start, Faber clarifies the issue at hand: Most software at the time stored date in six digits—01/01/99 reading as January 1, 1999. Using this format, the year 2000 would register as 1900 on most systems. This failure to recognize the date had widespread potential consequences, and there was fear it could have a cascading effect, with connected systems bringing each other down to knock out services like the electric grid. Nothing like that unfolded, of course.

"Curiously enough, to this day experts disagree over why nothing happened: did the world's IT professionals unite to successfully avert an impending disaster? Or was it all a pointless panic and a colossal waste of money?" One argument is that it all came down to people feverishly rewriting code before the 1999 deadline. As Martyn Thomas remembers about her Y2K remediation job for Deloitte, the company employed "a small army of people" to get to work on hundreds of PCs in a rented aircraft hangar. Read the full story.