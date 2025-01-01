4 Pieces of Life-Changing Tech Coming in 2025

The Wall Street Journal is out with its annual list of "tech that will change your life" in the new year. A few of the newspaper's picks for 2025:

Artificial intelligence "agents": The Journal predicts this will be the year we see AI not just creating content, but doing things—think ordering food or other items for you, or booking a trip.

AI gadgets: Yes, AI has two different entries on the list. The paper also predicts gadgets from smartphones to speakers will get better with AI integration. This may even be the year Meta brings the world smart glasses.