4 Pieces of Life-Changing Tech Coming in 2025

The Wall Street Journal is out with its annual list of "tech that will change your life" in the new year. A few of the newspaper's picks for 2025:
- Artificial intelligence "agents": The Journal predicts this will be the year we see AI not just creating content, but doing things—think ordering food or other items for you, or booking a trip.
- AI gadgets: Yes, AI has two different entries on the list. The paper also predicts gadgets from smartphones to speakers will get better with AI integration. This may even be the year Meta brings the world smart glasses.
- Better weather forecasts: Google's DeepMind artificial-intelligence lab has come up with a new model, GenCast, that's much more accurate (and faster to produce) than current forecasts. It will be rolled out to the public in the first few weeks of the new year.
- Crypto for everybody: It's been getting increasingly easier to invest in cryptocurrency, and with the incoming administration being particularly crypto-friendly, the Journal predicts that trend will only continue. "Bitcoin in particular is becoming more of a 'normal' part of a risk-on portfolio for investor," says one investment adviser.
Read the whole list, which includes "longevity tracking," at the Journal
. (More technology
stories.)