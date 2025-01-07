Trump Jr. Visits Greenland

The eldest son of President-elect Trump arrived in Greenland on Tuesday for a private visit that heightened speculation that the incoming US administration could seek to take control of the mineral-rich Danish territory. (In a Tuesday news conference, President-elect Trump did not rule out the possibility of military action.) The Danish state broadcaster reported that Donald Trump Jr.'s plane landed in Nuuk, capital of the vast and icy Arctic territory. Local media broadcast footage of him walking across a snowy tarmac.

Greenland's government said Trump Jr. was visiting "as a private individual" and that Greenlandic representatives wouldn't meet with him. Trump Jr. is in Greenland for a day trip to shoot video content for podcasting. Mininnguaq Kleist, permanent secretary for the Greenland foreign affairs department, told the AP that Trump Jr. would stay for about four to five hours. The visit nonetheless had political overtones. The president-elect recently voiced a desire—also expressed during his first presidency—to acquire the territory in the Arctic, an area of strategic importance for the US, China, Russia, and others.

"I am hearing that the people of Greenland are 'MAGA.' My son, Don Jr., and various representatives, will be traveling there to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights," the president-elect posted on Truth Social on Monday night. "Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our nation," Trump continued. "We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside world. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!"

story continues below

Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede has called for independence from Denmark, but he has also said he has no interest in Greenland becoming part of the United States, insisting that the island isn't for sale. Last month, King Frederik X changed Denmark's coat of arms to include fields that represent Greenland and the Faroe Islands. "We are all united and each of us committed for the kingdom of Denmark," Frederik said in his New Year's address, adding: "All the way to Greenland." (More Greenland stories.)