Trump: Let's Rename 'Gulf of Mexico' the 'Gulf of America'

In his first news conference since being certified as the winner of the November election, President-elect Trump spoke for more than an hour on Tuesday and reiterated his desire for the US to acquire Greenland, the Panama Canal, and even Canada, reports the Washington Post. In fact, Trump did not rule out military action in regard to Panama and Greenland, notes Politico.

When asked if he would refrain from using "military or economic coercion," Trump replied, "I'm not gonna commit to that. No. It might be that you'll have to do something." He added: "I can't assure you—you're talking about Panama and Greenland—no, I can't assure you on either of those two. But I can say this: We need them for economic security."

Canada: On Canada, he said he was willing to use "economic force" to acquire the nation, reports USA Today. "Canada and the United States—that would really be something," he said. "You get rid of that artificially drawn line and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security."