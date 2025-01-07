Trump: Let's Rename 'Gulf of Mexico' the 'Gulf of America'

He also won't rule out force in regard to Greenland and Panama
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 7, 2025 12:21 PM CST
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In his first news conference since being certified as the winner of the November election, President-elect Trump spoke for more than an hour on Tuesday and reiterated his desire for the US to acquire Greenland, the Panama Canal, and even Canada, reports the Washington Post. In fact, Trump did not rule out military action in regard to Panama and Greenland, notes Politico.

  • When asked if he would refrain from using "military or economic coercion," Trump replied, "I'm not gonna commit to that. No. It might be that you'll have to do something." He added: "I can't assure you—you're talking about Panama and Greenland—no, I can't assure you on either of those two. But I can say this: We need them for economic security."
  • Canada: On Canada, he said he was willing to use "economic force" to acquire the nation, reports USA Today. "Canada and the United States—that would really be something," he said. "You get rid of that artificially drawn line and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security."

  • Gulf of what? Trump also continued to needle Mexico in regard to trade and immigration, per the Hill. "We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America," Trump said. "What a beautiful name. And it's appropriate. It's appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country." Ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted that she would quickly introduce legislation to make it so.
  • Meta: The president-elect took note of Meta's newly announced policy to get rid of its fact-checkers and said it was "probably" in response to his criticism of the company, per the New York Times.
