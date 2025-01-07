Rain kills fire. Wind kills fog. Yet Southern California residents could be in for all of the above before Tuesday is over. "This is a rather bizarre forecast," noted KTLA meteorologist Henry DiCarlo. "I've been doing this a long time and haven't really seen a setup like this with rain and snow in the morning, fog which you would need an absence of winds to get, and then the threat of very windy conditions ... upwards of 100mph at some of our highest elevation areas," he said.

Light showers were expected early Tuesday, with flurries in higher elevations, due to a small low-pressure system to the northeast, though it was expected to clear out quickly. SoCal might've preferred it stick around. The region hasn't seen significant rainfall for almost nine months, per the Washington Post, meaning there will be a serious risk of winter wildfires amid what officials predict will be a "life-threatening" windstorm beginning Tuesday, powered by the strong and dry Santa Ana winds. "This could be one of the strongest wind events that we have had in years," said Henry.

A powerful and atypical Santa Ana wind event is "expected to cause disruptions from Santa Barbara County south through San Diego County beginning Tuesday and continuing at least to Friday," per the Los Angeles Times. Sustained winds of 35 to 50mph are expected in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, with gusts of 50 to 80mph, though the National Weather Service has warned some corridors could see 100mph winds. Various red flag warnings are in effect, citing "increased risk for large fires with very rapid fire spread." December's Franklin Fire erupted during similar windy conditions. It ultimately burned more than 4,000 acres and several Malibu homes, per KTLA. (More Southern California stories.)