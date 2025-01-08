Report: Amazon Is Paying $40M for Melania Documentary

Amazon said Sunday that "an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes" documentary about Melania Trump's life will be coming to Prime Video later this year. No price tag was disclosed, but Puck News , citing "three sources familiar with the deal," reports that Amazon is paying $40 million to license the documentary and "a previously undisclosed two-to-three-episode follow-up docuseries." The sources say Amazon outbid Disney and Paramount for streaming rights to the project. The former—and future—first lady is likely to get a "big chunk" of the $40 million, according to Puck.

Melania Trump is an executive producer, "signaling that the documentary is being made with her full participation—and editorial control," CNN reports. The documentary, which will also be released in theaters, is being directed by Brett Ratner in his first major project since multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct in 2017.

Amazon said the documentary will be on Prime in the second half of this year. "Prime Video will be sharing more details on the project as filming progresses and release plans are finalized. We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world," a spokesperson told CNN. The New York Times notes that Amazon and its founder, Jeff Bezos, appear to be "eager to turn the page" after a "rocky relationship" with Trump in his first term. Last month, the company pledged $1 million to Trump's inauguration.