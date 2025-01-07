LA Residents Flee Fast-Moving Wildfire

Firefighters scrambled to corral a fast-moving wildfire in the Los Angeles hillsides dotted with celebrity homes as a potentially "life-threatening, destructive" windstorm hit Southern California on Tuesday, fanning the blaze seen for miles while traffic out of the area was jammed as residents tried to flee. Officials say 30,000 people are under evacuation orders and 13,000 structures are threatened, the AP reports. Forecasters warned the worst may be yet to come with the windstorm predicted to last for days, producing isolated gusts that could top 100 mph in mountains and foothills. The winds are toppling trees, creating dangerous surf, and bringing extreme wildfire risk to areas that haven't seen substantial rain in months.