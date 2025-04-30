Trump Revisits Old Grudges at 100 Days Rally

President Trump on Tuesday celebrated the 100th day of his second term—yet spent much of his rally marking it in campaign mode, bringing up past grudges and grievances. The AP reports that at the rally at Macomb Community College in suburban Detroit. Trump repeatedly mocked his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, attacking his mental acuity and even how he appears in a bathing suit. He again claimed he won the 2020 presidential election. And he attacked polling and news coverage not favorable to him. "I miss the campaign," he said at one point, per the New York Times.

Trump again and again returned to immigration, his signature issue, at the rally that marked his largest political event since returning to the White House—boasting about his administration's "mass deportation" efforts that have sent arrests for illegal crossings along the US-Mexico plummeting. "Removing the invaders is not just a campaign pledge," Trump said. "It's my solemn duty as commander-in-chief. I have an obligation to save our country." He paused his remarks to play a video of of alleged gang members arriving at a notorious prison in El Salvador, with the crowd cheering as images of deportees having their heads shaved were played.