Trump Revisits Old Grudges at 100 Days Rally

'I miss the campaign,' he tells Michigan crowd
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 29, 2025 8:42 PM CDT
Trump Marks 100 Days With Michigan Rally
President Trump listens as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to members of the Michigan National Guard at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Harrison Township, Michigan   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump on Tuesday celebrated the 100th day of his second term—yet spent much of his rally marking it in campaign mode, bringing up past grudges and grievances. The AP reports that at the rally at Macomb Community College in suburban Detroit. Trump repeatedly mocked his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, attacking his mental acuity and even how he appears in a bathing suit. He again claimed he won the 2020 presidential election. And he attacked polling and news coverage not favorable to him. "I miss the campaign," he said at one point, per the New York Times.

  • Trump again and again returned to immigration, his signature issue, at the rally that marked his largest political event since returning to the White House—boasting about his administration's "mass deportation" efforts that have sent arrests for illegal crossings along the US-Mexico plummeting. "Removing the invaders is not just a campaign pledge," Trump said. "It's my solemn duty as commander-in-chief. I have an obligation to save our country." He paused his remarks to play a video of of alleged gang members arriving at a notorious prison in El Salvador, with the crowd cheering as images of deportees having their heads shaved were played.

  • "We're here tonight in the heartland of our nation to celebrate the most successful first 100 days of any administration in the history of our country," Trump said, standing before large electronic screens reading "100 Days of Greatness." He later added: "We've just gotten started. You haven't even seen anything yet."
  • "After a lifetime of unelected bureaucrats stealing your paychecks, attacking your values and trampling your freedoms, we are stopping their gravy train, ending their power trip, and telling thousands of corrupt, incompetent and unnecessary deep state bureaucrats, 'you're fired!'" Trump said during the 90-minute speech to crowd of around 3,000.
  • Trump gave shoutouts to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and CNN commentator Scott Jennings, inviting the Republican consultant up on stage, the AP reports. Trump ended as he always did on the campaign trail, proclaiming he will "fight, fight, fight" and "win, win, win."
  • The Times reports that the Democratic National Committee issued a statement in response to Trump's rally: "While Donald Trump lives in his delusions, Michigan families—along with millions of working families across this country—are forced to live with the consequences of his dangerous, chaotic, and economy-destroying agenda."
  • Earlier Tuesday, Trump announced a new fighter jet mission for Michigan's Selfridge Air National Guard Base, allaying fears that the base could close and delivering a win for a longtime antagonist, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the AP reports. The two even shared a hug.
(More President Trump stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X