Lost Hiker Survives 13 Days on 2 Granola Bars

He was hiking with friends in Australia's Snowy Mountains region, then suddenly he wasn't. Hadi Nazari, 23, had stopped to take photos while exploring Kosciuszko National Park on Boxing Day and failed to meet his companions at a campground later that day, per the BBC and Guardian . Thus began a 13-day search for the medical student, who was remarkably found alive Wednesday despite having reportedly consumed only foraged berries and two granola bars discovered in a mountain hut.

Nazari stumbled upon a group of hikers near Blue Lake, about six miles from the campground, around 3:15pm local time Wednesday, police said. "He told them that he'd been lost in the bush and was thirsty," said Riverina Police District Commander Superintendent Andrew Spliet. The hikers called for help and Nazari was taken by helicopter to the search command post, where he was reunited with family, per the BBC. "It is the happiest day of our lives," relatives told 9News. A search involving some 300 people had turned up only evidence of Nazari, including hiking poles, a lighter, and a camera, per CNN.

Spliet described Nazari of Victoria as in "good health," with no major injuries, though he was taken to a hospital as a precaution. Police District Inspector Josh Broadfoot said it was "an incredible outcome after 13 long days," per 9News. Spliet said authorities don't yet have all the details "about where he's been and how he's actually looked after himself." But Nazari told police he'd accessed water from creeks, foraged for berries, and consumed "two muesli bars" discovered in a mountain hut, per the BBC. That's "pretty much all that he's had to consume over the last two weeks," Spliet said. (More Australia stories.)