Trump to Supreme Court: Block My Sentencing on Friday

President-elect Trump is asking the Supreme Court to call off Friday's sentencing in his hush money case in New York. Trump's lawyers turned to the nation's highest court on Wednesday after New York courts refused to postpone the sentencing by Juan M. Merchan, the judge who presided over Trump's trial and conviction last May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Merchan has indicated he won't impose jail time, fines, or probation, per the AP .

"This Court should enter an immediate stay of further proceedings in the New York trial court to prevent grave injustice and harm to the institution of the Presidency and the operations of the federal government," Trump's attorneys wrote in their emergency application, per the Hill. Merchan, who has rejected attempts by Trump's team to both delay the sentencing and dismiss the case outright, has said that Trump's pushback has mainly been a "repetition of the arguments he has raised numerous times in the past," per USA Today.

An appeals court agreed with Merchan this week. Trump's attorneys have pointed to the Supreme Court's ruling giving him broad immunity from criminal prosecution as they tried to have his New York conviction tossed out. While that opinion came in a different case, Trump's lawyers say it means some of the evidence used against him in his hush money trial should've been shielded by presidential immunity. Merchan has disagreed. CBS News notes that, should the Supreme Court not intervene, Trump's sentencing is set for 9:30am Friday. (More Trump hush-money trial stories.)