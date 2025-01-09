Sam Altman: I Did Not Sexually Abuse My Sister

Ann Altman files suit against OpenAI CEO, accuses him of molestation starting when she was 3
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 9, 2025 8:52 AM CST
Sam Altman: I Did Not Sexually Abuse My Sister
OpenAI's Sam Altman attends an Apple event in Cupertino, California, on June 10, 2024.   (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

"My sister has filed a lawsuit against me," Sam Altman posted on X over the weekend, and what he's being accused of in the complaint is shocking. CNN reports that Ann Altman filed her suit against the OpenAI CEO on Monday in federal court in Missouri, accusing her older brother of sexual assault and battery for years while they were children.

  • The accusations: According to the complaint, the abuse started in 1997, when Ann Altman was 3 years old and Sam Altman was 12, and stretched nearly a decade, to 2006. The final instances of abuse—which over the years included "numerous acts of rape, sexual assault, sexual abuse, molestation, sodomy, and battery"—happened when Ann Altman was still a minor and her brother had become an adult, per her suit.

  • More on the complaint: The accusations track with ones that Ann Altman has made online, going back at least four years. She claims in her suit that she has suffered depression, extreme emotional distress, and PTSD as a result of the alleged abuse and is seeking at least $75,000 in damages.
  • Sam Altman response: In a statement said to have been signed by Sam Altman, his mother, and two brothers, the family slammed Ann Altman's "deeply hurtful and entirely untrue claims" and said they're "very concerned about her well-being," citing her "mental health challenges." They also said that, despite being well cared for financially, Ann Altman "continues to demand more money from us," and that she's "claimed instances of sexual abuse from others."
  • Ann Altman's attorney: Lawyer Ryan Mahoney tells the New York Times that the suit was filed Monday to squeak in under a Missouri statute that permits child sex-abuse survivors to sue up to a decade after their 21st birthday. Ann Altman turned 31 on Wednesday. Mahoney also tells the Wall Street Journal that "there is no evidence that her own mental health has contributed to her allegations." He adds, per CNN: "It is not uncommon for parents and other family members to deny [sexual abuse perpetrated by a sibling]. In this case, they are focusing on the wrong sibling."
(More Sam Altman stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X