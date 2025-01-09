Sam Altman: I Did Not Sexually Abuse My Sister

"My sister has filed a lawsuit against me," Sam Altman posted on X over the weekend, and what he's being accused of in the complaint is shocking. CNN reports that Ann Altman filed her suit against the OpenAI CEO on Monday in federal court in Missouri, accusing her older brother of sexual assault and battery for years while they were children.

The accusations: According to the complaint, the abuse started in 1997, when Ann Altman was 3 years old and Sam Altman was 12, and stretched nearly a decade, to 2006. The final instances of abuse—which over the years included "numerous acts of rape, sexual assault, sexual abuse, molestation, sodomy, and battery"—happened when Ann Altman was still a minor and her brother had become an adult, per her suit.