Death Row Inmate Asks to Expedite His Execution

Aaron Gunches doesn't want to waste any more time. The death row inmate in Arizona, convicted of murdering his girlfriend's ex more than two decades ago, put in a handwritten request on New Year's Eve to the state's Supreme Court to circumvent the legal wrangling and move up his execution date, reports the AP. Gunches' preferred date: Valentine's Day, per the Washington Post.

Arizona last carried out executions in 2022, when it conducted three, and in early 2023, Gov. Katie Hobbs and Attorney General Kris Mayes halted capital punishment in the state so it could conduct a review on struggles experienced during those three lethal injections, per the Arizona Republic. In November, Hobbs ended the review process, and soon after, Mayes announced she'd be calling for a warrant for Gunches' execution.